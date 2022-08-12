Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda Bans Prominent LGBTQ Rights Group

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Frank Mugisha, the director of Sexual Minorities Uganda, (center) with members of Uganda's LGBTQ community in Kampala. © 2022 Frank Mugisha Last week, Uganda’s National Bureau for Non-governmental Organizations banned Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG), a prominent lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) rights organization, for not having officially registered with it. Before being banned, SMUG had provided education on sexuality and advocated for health services for LGBTQ people since 2004. Frank Mugisha, SMUG’s director, informed Human Rights Watch…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


