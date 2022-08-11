Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Getting more men into nursing means a rethink of gender roles, pay and recognition. But we need them urgently

By Patricia Davidson, Vice-Chancellor, University of Wollongong
Caleb Ferguson, Associate Professor, University of Wollongong
Jason Farley, Professor, Infectious Disease-Trained Epidemiologist and Nurse Practitioner, Johns Hopkins University
Research shows low male participation in the nursing workforce can stem from many sources, including reticence by career counsellors to recommend nursing as a career.The Conversation


