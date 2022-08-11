Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sam Uffindell was lucky to avoid NZ’s criminal justice system as a schoolboy – but it was the right outcome

By James Mehigan, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Canterbury
Sam Uffindell experienced a form of forgiveness after assaulting a younger schoolboy 22 years ago. But this should be the norm under NZ’s child justice system, which is overdue for reform.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


