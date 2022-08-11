Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond net-zero: we should, if we can, cool the planet back to pre-industrial levels

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Celia McMichael, Senior Lecturer in Geography, The University of Melbourne
Harry McClelland, Lecturer in Geomicrobiology, The University of Melbourne
Jacqueline Peel, Director, Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
Kale Sniderman, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Kathryn Bowen, Professor - Environment, Climate and Global Health at Melbourne Climate Futures and Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne, The University of Melbourne
Tilo Ziehn, Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Zebedee Nicholls, Research Fellow at The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
Our ability to cool the planet takes humanity into unchartered territory. In a new paper published today, researchers discuss the big unknowns in a post net-zero world.The Conversation


