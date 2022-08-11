Australia's teacher shortage won't be solved until we treat teaching as a profession, not a trade
By Larissa McLean Davies, Professor of Teacher Education, The University of Melbourne
Jim Watterston, Dean, Melbourne Graduate School of Education, The University of Melbourne
Today, state and federal education ministers will meet in Canberra to discuss the teacher shortage. It will be their first in-person meeting for more than a year.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 11, 2022