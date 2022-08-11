Tolerance.ca
UN Security Council must prioritize accountability for Russian war crimes in Ukraine

By Amnesty International
A UN Security Council session due to take place today must urgently prioritize civilian protection and accountability for the litany of war crimes committed by Russian forces and call for an end to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Amnesty International said. Russia requested the Security Council session, to focus on growing concerns over the militarization of […] The post UN Security Council must prioritize accountability for Russian war crimes in Ukraine appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


