Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US ‘Flexible Work’ Bill Would Spell Disaster for Rights in Gig Economy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A delivery man bikes with a food bag from Grubhub in New York, April 21, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Mark Lennihan In the United States, a trio of lawmakers has launched an assault on the rights of gig workers, proposing a law that effectively excludes them,and many others who work on-demand, from the minimum wage and overtime pay. The bill, entitled the “Worker Flexibility and Choice Act,” would permit “worker flexibility agreements” that exempt employers from providing minimum wage and overtime if they allow workers to turn down work from their firm and pursue work at…


