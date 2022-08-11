Butterfly decoys trick predators into attacking them in conservation study
By Susan Gordon, PhD Candidate, Biology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Jeremy Kerr, Research Chair in Macroecology and Conservation, Professor of Biology, Chair of Department of Biology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Most people don’t realize how hard it is to be a butterfly. They live in a dangerous world, facing environmental challenges like habitat loss and climate change. They also have to contend with predators, including birds, wasps and dragonflies.
But butterflies are much tougher than they look. Some, like monarchs, store toxins in their bodies from milkweed, and even advertise this fact with their bright coloration.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 11, 2022