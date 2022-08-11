Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First synthetic embryos: the scientific breakthrough raises serious ethical questions

By Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
Christopher Gyngell, Research Fellow in Biomedical Ethics, The University of Melbourne
Tsutomu Sawai, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Hiroshima University
Share this article
Adults today may have grown up dreaming they would live to see working jet packs and robot assistants but few people imagined it would be possible to create life without reproductive cells.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Three Raymond Briggs books that helped make the graphic novel respectable
~ Mature students in universities face 3 kinds of barriers — here's how to address them
~ Butterfly decoys trick predators into attacking them in conservation study
~ Enduring colonialism has made it harder to end the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than the rest of the world – new research
~ Crypto platforms say they're exchanges, but they're more like banks
~ London 2012: what the Olympic Games' legacy of sustainability means for events today
~ Not yet uhuru: the African Union has had a few successes but remains weak
~ Vegetarian women have 33% greater risk of hip fracture – here are three things you can do to reduce your risk
~ Gordon Brown economics versus Liz Truss tax cuts: a new twist in the battle to resolve the UK’s cost of living crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter