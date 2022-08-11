Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crypto platforms say they're exchanges, but they're more like banks

By William D. O'Connell, PhD Candidate, Political Science, University of Toronto
Share this article
There is a well-known saying shared by both crypto experts and skeptics: “Not your keys, not your coins.” The phrase, popularized by Bitcoin entrepreneur Andreas Antonopoulos, refers to how the contents of a crypto wallet are the property of whoever has access to that wallet’s digital “keys.”

This means that unless you personally have the keys to your crypto assets and store them offline, you are vulnerable to hacks, scams and bankruptcies.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Three Raymond Briggs books that helped make the graphic novel respectable
~ Mature students in universities face 3 kinds of barriers — here's how to address them
~ Butterfly decoys trick predators into attacking them in conservation study
~ First synthetic embryos: the scientific breakthrough raises serious ethical questions
~ Enduring colonialism has made it harder to end the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than the rest of the world – new research
~ London 2012: what the Olympic Games' legacy of sustainability means for events today
~ Not yet uhuru: the African Union has had a few successes but remains weak
~ Vegetarian women have 33% greater risk of hip fracture – here are three things you can do to reduce your risk
~ Gordon Brown economics versus Liz Truss tax cuts: a new twist in the battle to resolve the UK’s cost of living crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter