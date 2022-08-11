Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

London 2012: what the Olympic Games' legacy of sustainability means for events today

By Verity Postlethwaite, Research associate, Japan Research Centre, SOAS, University of London
Eleni Theodoraki, Professor of Sport Management, University College Dublin
Mike Duignan, Reader in Events and Director of the Observatory for Human Rights and Major Events, University of Surrey
This summer has marked 10 years since the London 2012 Olympics, and a chance to reflect on the event’s legacy. From the outset, the aim was to make it a ground-breakingly sustainable event. According to the United Nations, sustainability is “development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


