Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vegetarian women have 33% greater risk of hip fracture – here are three things you can do to reduce your risk

By James Webster, PhD researcher, Nutritional Epidemiology Group, University of Leeds
Janet Cade, Professor of Nutritional Epidemiology and Public Health, University of Leeds
Share this article
There are plenty of reasons a person might choose to go vegetarian. For example, many people are choosing plant-based diets for environmental and ethical reasons. Another major reason people choose to go vegetarian is because of the hype around its potential health benefits.

Indeed, there’s some evidence that vegetarian diets are linked to lower risk of diabetes, cardiovascular diseaseThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ London 2012: what the Olympic Games' legacy of sustainability means for events today
~ Not yet uhuru: the African Union has had a few successes but remains weak
~ Gordon Brown economics versus Liz Truss tax cuts: a new twist in the battle to resolve the UK’s cost of living crisis
~ For Women's Euro 2022 to have a meaningful legacy, football must do more to tackle racism and sexism
~ The right to food: activism and litigation are shifting the dial in South Africa
~ Nowhere to run: the plight of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia
~ Monkeypox vaccines: what's available and why they aren't a silver bullet
~ Bourguiba did a lot for Tunisian women. But was he their emancipator?
~ How Burna Boy set the world alight with his mixed brew of influences
~ Marikana massacre: South Africa needs to build a society that's decent and doesn't humiliate people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter