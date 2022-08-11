Vegetarian women have 33% greater risk of hip fracture – here are three things you can do to reduce your risk
By James Webster, PhD researcher, Nutritional Epidemiology Group, University of Leeds
Janet Cade, Professor of Nutritional Epidemiology and Public Health, University of Leeds
There are plenty of reasons a person might choose to go vegetarian. For example, many people are choosing plant-based diets for environmental and ethical reasons. Another major reason people choose to go vegetarian is because of the hype around its potential health benefits.
Indeed, there’s some evidence that vegetarian diets are linked to lower risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 11, 2022