Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For Women's Euro 2022 to have a meaningful legacy, football must do more to tackle racism and sexism

By Jayne Caudwell, Associate Professor Social Sciences, Gender& Sexualities, Bournemouth University
Share this article
Women have been playing football for a long time – and for a long time they have had to fight to be respected.

In 1969, the Daily Mirror used a photograph of a female footballer’s shorts falling down while she jumped to head the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ London 2012: what the Olympic Games' legacy of sustainability means for events today
~ Not yet uhuru: the African Union has had a few successes but remains weak
~ Vegetarian women have 33% greater risk of hip fracture – here are three things you can do to reduce your risk
~ Gordon Brown economics versus Liz Truss tax cuts: a new twist in the battle to resolve the UK’s cost of living crisis
~ The right to food: activism and litigation are shifting the dial in South Africa
~ Nowhere to run: the plight of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia
~ Monkeypox vaccines: what's available and why they aren't a silver bullet
~ Bourguiba did a lot for Tunisian women. But was he their emancipator?
~ How Burna Boy set the world alight with his mixed brew of influences
~ Marikana massacre: South Africa needs to build a society that's decent and doesn't humiliate people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter