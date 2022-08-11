Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nowhere to run: the plight of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia

By Sarah Miller, Assistant Research Professor and Senior Fellow, Georgetown University
Ethiopia has hosted large numbers of Eritrean refugees for years. Before the recent conflict, about 100,000 Eritrean refugees lived in camps in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.

They have fled some of the worst human rights conditions in the world, including widespread persecution and forced military conscription. Eritrea is a highly authoritarian country.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


