Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bourguiba did a lot for Tunisian women. But was he their emancipator?

By Jyhene Kebsi, Lecturer in Gender Studies, Macquarie University
Tunisia’s National Women’s Day is often associated with Habib Bourguiba, the country’s first president, who pursued the policy of state feminism. Bourguiba ruled the country for 30 years after its independence from France in 1957. In 1987 he was ousted in a coup d’etat by Zine El Abedine Ben Ali. Bourguiba’s state feminist policies earned him the monikerThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


