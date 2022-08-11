Marikana massacre: South Africa needs to build a society that's decent and doesn't humiliate people
By Dion Forster, Full Professor of Ethics and Head of Department, Systematic Theology and Ecclesiology, Director of the Beyers Naudé Centre for Public Theology, Stellenbosch University
The country urgently needs more people who are committed to living decently to undo the systemic humiliation caused by political and economic institutions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 11, 2022