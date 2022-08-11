Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How primary care is poised to support reproductive health and abortion in the post-Roe era

By Emily M. Godfrey, Associate Professor of Family Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology, School of Medicine, University of Washington
Adelaide H. McClintock, Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Washington
Primary care doctors have long played an important role in providing birth control. Now, with the fall of Roe, they could help fill a critical need for comprehensive family planning services.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


