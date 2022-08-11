How primary care is poised to support reproductive health and abortion in the post-Roe era
By Emily M. Godfrey, Associate Professor of Family Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology, School of Medicine, University of Washington
Adelaide H. McClintock, Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Washington
Primary care doctors have long played an important role in providing birth control. Now, with the fall of Roe, they could help fill a critical need for comprehensive family planning services.
