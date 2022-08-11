Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New immigration detention bill could give Australia a fresh chance to comply with international law

By Cleo Hansen-Lohrey, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Law, University of Tasmania
Tamara Wood, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law, University of Tasmania; Visiting Fellow, Andrew and Renata Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW, University of Tasmania
Last week, independent MP Andrew Wilkie reintroduced to federal parliament the Ending Indefinite and Arbitrary Immigration Detention Bill 2022. This bill gives Australia the chance to bring its immigration detention regime in line with basic international law requirements for the first time since 1992.

Wilkie’s bill presents a timely opportunity for the new federal government to reform a regime that leading legal and human rights organisations have called…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


