Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code led the world. It's time to finish what we started

By Rod Sims, Professor in the practice of public policy and antitrust, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Public interest journalism is essential to a well-functioning society, even for those who do not watch or read it. It holds the powerful to account, provides a journal of record and is a forum for ideas.

Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code was a world-first: set up to value public interest journalism, it’s made it easier for most Australian news media to do deals with global platforms such as Google and Facebook.

It was conceived of and largely formulated by…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


