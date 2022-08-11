Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Government Dissolves Opposition Coalition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A police officer looks on as supporters of the opposition coalition, National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), block roads after authorities banned them from protesting in Conakry, Guinea, July 28, 2022.  © 2022 CELLOU BINANI/AFP via Getty (Nairobi) – Guinea dissolved the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (Front national pour la défense de la Constitution, FNDC), a prominent coalition of Guinean civil society groups and opposition parties, on politically motivated grounds on August 8, 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. The move…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


