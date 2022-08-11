Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban’s Catastrophic Year of Rule

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Taliban leaders at a ceremony in Kabul in April 2022 marking the anniversary of the death of Mullah Mohammad Omar, the Taliban’s founder. © 2022 AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi (New York) – The Taliban have broken multiple pledges to respect human rights and women’s rights since taking over Afghanistan a year ago, Human Rights Watch said today. After capturing Kabul on August 15, 2021, Taliban authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women’s and girls’ rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


