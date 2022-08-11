Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Army Killings, Disappearances, in North-West Region

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The destroyed remains of a house in Belo’s Sho neighborhood burned by Cameroonian soldiers during a counter-insurgency operation on June 11, 2022. © Private, Belo, North-West region, Cameroon, June 12, 2022 (Nairobi) – Cameroonian soldiers summarily killed at least 10 people and carried out a series of other abuses between April 24 and June 12, during counter-insurgency operations in the North-West region, Human Rights Watch said today. The troops also burned 12 homes, destroyed, and looted health facilities, arbitrarily detained at least 26 people, and are presumed…


© Human Rights Watch -


