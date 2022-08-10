Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Democrats gain ground before midterm elections as Kansas voters reject attempt to ban abortion

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist), The Conversation
Share this article
The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the landmark Roe v Wade ruling on abortion is having bog political ramifications - and favouring the Democrats.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: How far will China go? La Trobe's Nick Bisley says its 'risk appetite' has gone up
~ Sepsis is serious during pregnancy, but thankfully it is still rare
~ 'Let it rip': Barangaroo, a masterclass in planning as deal-making
~ A key feature contributed to sauropods getting so enormous, new dino foot study reveals
~ Climate change and extreme heat are making us more anxious
~ More than 80% of people we asked said they've experienced violence in junior sport – and women and gender-diverse people cop it most
~ The US government is trying to stop the merger of two of the world's biggest publishers – but will it help authors?
~ Why migrant and refugee women and children remain in the shadows of health reforms in New Zealand
~ Ice shelves hold back Antarctica's glaciers from adding to sea levels – but they're crumbling
~ Disco ain't dead: how Beyoncé resurrected dance music and its queer history for Renaissance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter