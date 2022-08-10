Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A key feature contributed to sauropods getting so enormous, new dino foot study reveals

By Steven W. Salisbury, PhD; Associate Professor, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Queensland
Andréas Jannel, Postdoctoral researcher, Museum für Naturkunde, Berlin
Olga Panagiotopoulou, Senior lecturer PhD, Monash University
Share this article
The largest animals to ever walk the earth, giant sauropods dominated world ecosystems for 100 million years. New research indicates soft ‘heel pads’ helped them reach their stature.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Climate change and extreme heat are making us more anxious
~ More than 80% of people we asked said they've experienced violence in junior sport – and women and gender-diverse people cop it most
~ The US government is trying to stop the merger of two of the world's biggest publishers – but will it help authors?
~ Why migrant and refugee women and children remain in the shadows of health reforms in New Zealand
~ Ice shelves hold back Antarctica's glaciers from adding to sea levels – but they're crumbling
~ Disco ain't dead: how Beyoncé resurrected dance music and its queer history for Renaissance
~ What created the continents? New evidence points to giant asteroids
~ Sending teens to maximum security prisons shows Australia needs to raise the age of criminal responsibility
~ The US has finally passed a huge climate bill. Australia needs to keep up
~ We need to talk about monkeypox without shame and blame
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter