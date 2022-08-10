A key feature contributed to sauropods getting so enormous, new dino foot study reveals
By Steven W. Salisbury, PhD; Associate Professor, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Queensland
Andréas Jannel, Postdoctoral researcher, Museum für Naturkunde, Berlin
Olga Panagiotopoulou, Senior lecturer PhD, Monash University
The largest animals to ever walk the earth, giant sauropods dominated world ecosystems for 100 million years. New research indicates soft ‘heel pads’ helped them reach their stature.
- Wednesday, August 10, 2022