More than 80% of people we asked said they've experienced violence in junior sport – and women and gender-diverse people cop it most
By Mary Woessner, Lecturer in Clinical Exercise and Research Fellow, Institute for Health and Sport (iHeS), Victoria University, Victoria University
Aurélie Pankowiak, Research Fellow, Institute for Health and Sport, Victoria University
Every week millions of Australian children play community sport. Participating in community sport can improve children’s mental, physical and social wellbeing, but only if the sport environment is physically and emotionally safe.
Our new research shows community sport spaces aren’t safe for everyone. We found 82% of 886 survey respondents said they experienced violence while playing community sport as a child in Australia.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 10, 2022