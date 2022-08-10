Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The US government is trying to stop the merger of two of the world's biggest publishers – but will it help authors?

By Agata Mrva-Montoya, Lecturer, Department of Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Share this article
When Allen Lane set out to make cheap paperbacks for commuters in the 1930s, no one imagined he was building what would become the biggest publishing house we’ve ever seen.

The company he founded became Penguin Books, which in turn became Penguin Random House, following a merger in 2013. Now, in a deal first announced in November 2020, Bertelsmann, the parent company of Penguin Random House, wants to buy another publishing behemoth, Simon & Schuster.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Climate change and extreme heat are making us more anxious
~ More than 80% of people we asked said they've experienced violence in junior sport – and women and gender-diverse people cop it most
~ Why migrant and refugee women and children remain in the shadows of health reforms in New Zealand
~ Ice shelves hold back Antarctica's glaciers from adding to sea levels – but they're crumbling
~ Disco ain't dead: how Beyoncé resurrected dance music and its queer history for Renaissance
~ What created the continents? New evidence points to giant asteroids
~ Sending teens to maximum security prisons shows Australia needs to raise the age of criminal responsibility
~ The US has finally passed a huge climate bill. Australia needs to keep up
~ We need to talk about monkeypox without shame and blame
~ The world's biggest ice sheet is more vulnerable to global warming than scientists previously thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter