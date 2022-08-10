Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why migrant and refugee women and children remain in the shadows of health reforms in New Zealand

By Reem Abbas, Research Fellow, Auckland University of Technology
Anjali Bhatia, Research Assistant, Auckland University of Technology
Blessing Kanengoni-Nyatara, Research Assistant, Auckland University of Technology
Charles Mpofu, Senor Lecturer in Public Health and Interprofessional Health, Auckland University of Technology
Eleanor Holroyd, Associate Dean International & Engagement, Auckland University of Technology
Grace Wong, Senior research officer, Auckland University of Technology
Karwan Manguri, Assistant researcher, Auckland University of Technology
Nadia Charania, Senior Lecturer, Public Health, Auckland University of Technology
Shabnam Jalili-Moghaddam, Research Officer, Auckland University of Technology
New Zealand’s healthcare policies for migrants generally rate highly, but women and children with a migrant background still experience language barriers, systemic racism and lack of support.The Conversation


© The Conversation


