Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ice shelves hold back Antarctica's glaciers from adding to sea levels – but they're crumbling

By Alexander Fraser, Senior Researcher in Antarctic Remote Sensing, University of Tasmania
Chad Greene, Scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology
Share this article
As Antarctica’s slow rivers of ice hit the sea, they float, forming ice shelves. These shelves extend the glaciers into the ocean until they calve into icebergs.

But they also play a crucial role in maintaining the world as we know it, by acting as a brake on how fast the glaciers can flow into the ocean. If they weren’t there, the glaciers would flow faster into the sea and melt, causing sea levels to rise.
Unfortunately, Antarctica’s ice shelves are not what they were. In research published today in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Climate change and extreme heat are making us more anxious
~ More than 80% of people we asked said they've experienced violence in junior sport – and women and gender-diverse people cop it most
~ The US government is trying to stop the merger of two of the world's biggest publishers – but will it help authors?
~ Why migrant and refugee women and children remain in the shadows of health reforms in New Zealand
~ Disco ain't dead: how Beyoncé resurrected dance music and its queer history for Renaissance
~ What created the continents? New evidence points to giant asteroids
~ Sending teens to maximum security prisons shows Australia needs to raise the age of criminal responsibility
~ The US has finally passed a huge climate bill. Australia needs to keep up
~ We need to talk about monkeypox without shame and blame
~ The world's biggest ice sheet is more vulnerable to global warming than scientists previously thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter