Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maldives: Arrests for Gay Sex Politically Motivated

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Maldives' commissioner of police Mohamed Hameed addresses a press conference on the blast that targeted former president and current parliament speaker Mohamed Nasheed in Male, May 9, 2021. © 2021 ALI NASYR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (New York) – Maldives authorities should drop cases against four men and cease investigations to identify others who may have engaged in consensual same-sex relations in steps that appear aimed to appease extremist groups, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should take immediate measures to repeal the provisions of Maldives’ 2014…


© Human Rights Watch -


