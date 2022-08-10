Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A meat tax is probably inevitable – here’s how it could work

By Cameron Hepburn, Professor of Environmental Economics, University of Oxford
Franziska Funke, Associate Doctoral Researcher in Environmental Economics, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research
Share this article
Rearing livestock and growing crops to feed them has destroyed more tropical forest and killed more wildlife than any other industry. Animal agriculture also produces vast quantities of greenhouse gas emissions and pollution.

The environmental consequences are so profound that the world cannot…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Men’s fertility also declines with age — here’s what to know if you’re planning to wait to have kids
~ Corporations want to profit from the world’s problems – here’s how they can solve them instead
~ Trans rights and political backlash: five key moments in history
~ Issey Miyake – a conceptual fashion designer for the many
~ Monkeypox can become endemic – here's how it can be stopped in its tracks
~ Trophy hunting: why a UK import ban threatens wildlife conservation
~ Afghan women are refusing to remain silent one year after the Taliban takeover
~ The Toronto Police's #TPSTrust campaign misses the mark
~ Why are there fewer young women in entrepreneurship than young men?
~ Guinea: Further attacks on freedom of expression and association.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter