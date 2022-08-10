Corporations want to profit from the world’s problems – here’s how they can solve them instead
By Jagannadha Pawan Tamvada, Associate Professor of Strategy and Innovation, University of Southampton
Rashedur Chowdhury, Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, University of Essex
There’s a good chance that you would like to see COVID disappear for good. And you may also wish for an end to the war in Ukraine – or any other war for that matter.
But would you feel the same way if you were the head of a big pharmaceutical corporation which has seen a massive surge in profits over the last couple of years? Or if you ran a company which manufactures weapons?
For these industries, a pandemic or a war might be considered a time of clear economic opportunity, when it would make no sense for them to work towards ending a particular illness or conflict. They…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 10, 2022