Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trans rights and political backlash: five key moments in history

By Jay Prosser, Reader in Humanities, University of Leeds
Share this article
In recent decades, trans people have achieved limited rights. At the same time, anti-trans views and political backlashes have become more visible and effective in contesting those rights. For example, since 2009, according to the Independent Press Standards Organisation, there has been a 400% increase…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Men’s fertility also declines with age — here’s what to know if you’re planning to wait to have kids
~ A meat tax is probably inevitable – here’s how it could work
~ Corporations want to profit from the world’s problems – here’s how they can solve them instead
~ Issey Miyake – a conceptual fashion designer for the many
~ Monkeypox can become endemic – here's how it can be stopped in its tracks
~ Trophy hunting: why a UK import ban threatens wildlife conservation
~ Afghan women are refusing to remain silent one year after the Taliban takeover
~ The Toronto Police's #TPSTrust campaign misses the mark
~ Why are there fewer young women in entrepreneurship than young men?
~ Guinea: Further attacks on freedom of expression and association.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter