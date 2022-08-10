Afghan women are refusing to remain silent one year after the Taliban takeover
By Homa Hoodfar, Professor of Anthropology, Emerita, Concordia University
Mona Tajali, Associate Professor of International Relations and Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Agnes Scott College
Afghan women activists, leaders and former politicians who are now in exile are telling of the continued struggle for women’s rights in Afghanistan and women’s diverse strategies of resistance.
- Wednesday, August 10, 2022