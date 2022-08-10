Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan women are refusing to remain silent one year after the Taliban takeover

By Homa Hoodfar, Professor of Anthropology, Emerita, Concordia University
Mona Tajali, Associate Professor of International Relations and Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Agnes Scott College
Share this article
Afghan women activists, leaders and former politicians who are now in exile are telling of the continued struggle for women’s rights in Afghanistan and women’s diverse strategies of resistance.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Men’s fertility also declines with age — here’s what to know if you’re planning to wait to have kids
~ A meat tax is probably inevitable – here’s how it could work
~ Corporations want to profit from the world’s problems – here’s how they can solve them instead
~ Trans rights and political backlash: five key moments in history
~ Issey Miyake – a conceptual fashion designer for the many
~ Monkeypox can become endemic – here's how it can be stopped in its tracks
~ Trophy hunting: why a UK import ban threatens wildlife conservation
~ The Toronto Police's #TPSTrust campaign misses the mark
~ Why are there fewer young women in entrepreneurship than young men?
~ Guinea: Further attacks on freedom of expression and association.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter