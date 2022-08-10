Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Further attacks on freedom of expression and association.

By Amnesty International
As a reaction to the dissolution of the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) and the summoning of a journalist to a military camp, Habibatou Gologo, Deputy Director of Amnesty International's West and Central Africa office, has said: " On Monday 8 August the Guinean transitional authorities decided to dissolve the National […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


