Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cigarette advertising aggressively targets kids in low- and middle-income countries, a new study finds

By Jennifer Brown, Researcher in Public Health, Johns Hopkins University
Share this article
In places around the world that lack restrictions to combat the problem, tobacco companies are using marketing strategies aimed at children, like displaying tobacco products at kids’ eye level.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Boosting renewable energy use can happen quickly – and reduce harm to low-income people if done thoughtfully
~ What is a semiconductor? An electrical engineer explains how these critical electronic components work and how they are made
~ Old age isn't a modern phenomenon – many people lived long enough to grow old in the olden days, too
~ Don't be too quick to blame social media for America's polarization – cable news has a bigger effect, study finds
~ American Sikhs are targets of bigotry, often due to cultural ignorance
~ St. Lawrence River zones that are hostile to invasive species can be refuges for native fish
~ What's wrong with the Fourth Industrial Revolution
~ South Africa's proposed electricity industry reform: lost in translation?
~ Higher electricity connection fees in South Africa? A good, and necessary, next step
~ Flipper traces reveal the presence of ancient seals on South Africa's coast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter