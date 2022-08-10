Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK’s cost of living support won’t protect the poorest – here’s what the government should do instead

By Donald Hirsch, Professor of Social Policy, Loughborough University
Share this article
UK households have faced unprecedented blows to their living standards in 2022. Home energy costs have more than doubled and are threatening to triple, the price of petrol has risen by more than half since the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nepali activists protest Myanmar executions
~ Kenya's election: institutional safeguards are still a work in progress
~ Taiwan's rocky road to independence and democracy
~ Part 2: Australian nurse discusses her humanitarian mission to Ukraine's frontlines
~ Who's holding back electric cars in Australia? We've long known the answer – and it's time to clear the road
~ What's causing Australia's egg shortage? A shift to free-range and short winter days
~ With solar and wind energy potential, Indonesia can meet its new capital’s clean energy target
~ NDIS participants are left waiting for too long in hospital beds due to bureaucratic delays
~ Malaysia: State-Backed Discrimination Harms LGBT People
~ Part of the Japanese revolution in fashion, Issey Miyake changed the way we saw, wore and made fashion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter