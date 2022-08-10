Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Part 2: Australian nurse discusses her humanitarian mission to Ukraine's frontlines

By Kevin Rennie
Share this article
"The world is out there, your skills are needed, chances are it is you that is stopping yourself. Get out there and chase your dreams and give it a go."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Who's holding back electric cars in Australia? We've long known the answer – and it's time to clear the road
~ What's causing Australia's egg shortage? A shift to free-range and short winter days
~ With solar and wind energy potential, Indonesia can meet its new capital’s clean energy target
~ NDIS participants are left waiting for too long in hospital beds due to bureaucratic delays
~ Malaysia: State-Backed Discrimination Harms LGBT People
~ Part of the Japanese revolution in fashion, Issey Miyake changed the way we saw, wore and made fashion
~ What is love? In pop culture, love is often depicted as a willingness to sacrifice, but ancient philosophers took a different view
~ Olivia Newton-John gave a voice to those with cancer and shifted the focus to the life of survivors
~ Myanmar: Japan-Trained General Linked to Abusive Forces
~ India’s great untapped resource: its jobless young people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter