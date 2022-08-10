Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With solar and wind energy potential, Indonesia can meet its new capital’s clean energy target

By Walter Timo de Vries, Professor of Land Management, Technical University of Munich
On February 15 2022, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo signed and promulgated a new law that establishes the new capital city of Indonesia, referred to as “Nusantara”, between Balikpapan and Samarinda in East Kalimantan province.

Jokowi envisioned Nusantara as a sustainable and green city, for which renewable energy will meet almost…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


