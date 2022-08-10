Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Part of the Japanese revolution in fashion, Issey Miyake changed the way we saw, wore and made fashion

By Peter McNeil, Distinguished Professor of Design History, UTS, University of Technology Sydney
Throughout his career, Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, who has died of cancer at 84, rejected terms like “fashion”.

But his work allowed much of the world to reimagine itself through clothing.

Born in Hiroshima in 1938, Miyake studied graphic design in Tokyo where he was influenced by the Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi and the black and white photography of Irving…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


