What is love? In pop culture, love is often depicted as a willingness to sacrifice, but ancient philosophers took a different view

By Oscar Davis, Lecturer in Philosophy and History, Bond University
Does true love require self-sacrifice, as depicted in Thor: Love and Thunder? Plato’s Symposium, the most famous ancient dialogue on love, offers many perspectives.The Conversation


