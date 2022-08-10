Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Olivia Newton-John gave a voice to those with cancer and shifted the focus to the life of survivors

By Alex Broom, Professor of Sociology & Director, Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies, The University of Sydney., University of Sydney
Share this article
Olivia Newton-John made a significant contribution to cancer care, cancer survivorship and the ideal of treating the whole person, not just their disease.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Malaysia: State-Backed Discrimination Harms LGBT People
~ Part of the Japanese revolution in fashion, Issey Miyake changed the way we saw, wore and made fashion
~ What is love? In pop culture, love is often depicted as a willingness to sacrifice, but ancient philosophers took a different view
~ Myanmar: Japan-Trained General Linked to Abusive Forces
~ India’s great untapped resource: its jobless young people
~ How complex is your life? Computer scientists found a way to measure it
~ Southern conifers: meet this vast group of ancient trees with mysteries still unsolved
~ The Indian government should harness the skills of India’s unemployed youth
~ Could cargo bike deliveries help green e-commerce?
~ Power to the patient: Person-centred care and how you can take your health into your own hands
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter