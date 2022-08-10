Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

The Indian government should harness the skills of India’s unemployed youth

By Craig Jeffrey, Professor of Geography, The University of Melbourne
Jane Dyson, Associate Professor in Social Geography & Development Geography, The University of Melbourne
Young people have been taking to the streets across India, demanding governments act to provide more jobs. In the northern state of Bihar, large numbers protested on February at delays in filling public sector vacancies. Some of them had passed the required examinations but waited several years for their job to commence.

In July and early August, hundreds of young people walked more than 900km from Nagpur in central India to Delhi, again focusing on the problem of government posts lying vacant.

Behind these headlines is one of India’s most pressing problems: widespread,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


