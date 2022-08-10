Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Japan-Trained General Linked to Abusive Forces

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Myanmar military personnel march during a parade to commemorate Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo (Tokyo) – A Myanmar army general who received military training in Japan served as a high-ranking officer in a regional command that has been implicated in serious abuses in ethnic minority areas, Human Rights Watch said today. From August 2021 to July 2022, Brig. Gen. Tin Soe was based at Eastern Command headquarters, which oversees operations in southern Shan and Karenni (Kayah) States and whose forces were responsible…


© Human Rights Watch -


