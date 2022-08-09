Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons from a cancelled marathon: Athletic events, heat and the effects of climate change

By Shaelyn Strachan, Professor, Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management, University of Manitoba
Christine Van Winkle, Professor, Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management, University of Manitoba
The cancellation of the Manitoba Marathon due to extreme heat may provide a case study for athletic event management in extreme weather.

As researchers in kinesiology and recreation management, we took an interest in how the disruption was handled not only professionally, but also from a personal perspective: one of us (Shaelyn) was participating in the half marathon.

The race was cancelled after it had started, with runners already an hour into the race.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


