NZ children face a ‘perfect storm’ of dangerous diseases as immunisation rates fall
By Anna Howe, Research Fellow, University of Auckland
Emma Best, Senior Lecturer, Department of Child and Youth Health, University of Auckland
Matthew Hobbs, Senior Lecturer in Public Health and Co-Director of the GeoHealth Laboratory, University of Canterbury
The risk of serious disease outbreaks among NZ children is now very real. Some childhood immunisation rates have dropped from about 80% in early 2020 to 67% by June 2022, and as low as 45% for Māori.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 9, 2022