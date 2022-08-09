Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Unacceptable costs': savanna burning under Australia's carbon credit scheme is harming human health

By Penelope Jones, Research Fellow in Environmental Health, University of Tasmania
David Bowman, Professor of Pyrogeography and Fire Science, University of Tasmania
Fay Johnston, Professor, Menzies Institute for Medical Research, University of Tasmania
Savanna grasslands are burnt early in the dry season to reduce the chance of large fires later. But it’s making air pollution worse.The Conversation


