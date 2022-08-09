'Unacceptable costs': savanna burning under Australia's carbon credit scheme is harming human health
By Penelope Jones, Research Fellow in Environmental Health, University of Tasmania
David Bowman, Professor of Pyrogeography and Fire Science, University of Tasmania
Fay Johnston, Professor, Menzies Institute for Medical Research, University of Tasmania
Savanna grasslands are burnt early in the dry season to reduce the chance of large fires later. But it’s making air pollution worse.
