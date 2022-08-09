Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How not to respond to drought: lessons from Angola

By Ruy Llera Blanes, Associate Professor in Social Anthropology, University of Gothenburg
Share this article
Despite international and national responses to the drought, the situation is dire. The government’s response is a lesson in how not to deal with drought.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As peace and prosperity unravel, Central Asia braces for a surge of forced labor and sexual slavery
~ Do chemicals in sunscreens threaten aquatic life? A new report says a thorough assessment is 'urgently needed,' while also calling sunscreens essential protection against skin cancer
~ Mozambican unions hit snooze on a national strike: why it's a bad thing for workers
~ Atiku Abubakar: Nigeria's perennial presidential candidate is back on the stump
~ Personalised medicine made in hospitals can revolutionise the way diseases are treated – the challenge now will be implementing it
~ Amid flight cancellations and airport chaos, is it worth traveling right now?
~ 5 ways students can foster positive mental health at university
~ How the FBI knew what to search for at Mar-a-Lago – and why the Presidential Records Act is an essential tool for the National Archives and future historians
~ Castlefield Viaduct: Manchester's new park in the sky could transform the city – but who will benefit?
~ Why turning old city bridges into new urban parks is such a great idea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter