Human Rights Observatory

Atiku Abubakar: Nigeria's perennial presidential candidate is back on the stump

By Hakeem Onapajo, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Political Science and International Relations, Nile University of Nigeria
Atiku Abubakar is the candidate for Nigeria’s main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, in the 2023 presidential election.

He served as vice-president of Nigeria to President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007.

Abubakar has had aspirations to be the president since 1992: this is his sixth attempt. He was on the ballot in 2007 and 2019, and lost in party presidential primaries in 1993, 2011 and 2015.
