Personalised medicine made in hospitals can revolutionise the way diseases are treated – the challenge now will be implementing it
By Irina Brass, Associate Professor in Regulation, Innovation and Public Policy, UCL
Edison Bicudo, Research Fellow Biopharmaceutical Regulation, UCL
Penny Carmichael, Policy Adviser, Faculty of Engineering Science, UCL
Imagine a patient with a rare genetic disorder that makes their arms and legs have imprecise and slow movements. For years, the patient has faced serious restrictions in day-to-day life. They tried several treatments, but all have failed to ease the symptoms.
Now imagine a university team discovering a therapy that could tackle this condition, with a solution that lies in the patient’s own body. The patient’s blood would be collected, some key cells would be separated in a laboratory, gene-editing techniques would be applied, and personalised medicine, produced with specialised equipment,…
- Tuesday, August 9, 2022