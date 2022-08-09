Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amid flight cancellations and airport chaos, is it worth traveling right now?

By Frederic Dimanche, Professor and Director, Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Wayne Smith, Professor, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Share this article
We all realized the importance of the COVID-19 pandemic when we were asked by the government to stay home in Winter 2020.

When Canadians were given the green light to travel again, the government and media instilled a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As peace and prosperity unravel, Central Asia braces for a surge of forced labor and sexual slavery
~ Do chemicals in sunscreens threaten aquatic life? A new report says a thorough assessment is 'urgently needed,' while also calling sunscreens essential protection against skin cancer
~ How not to respond to drought: lessons from Angola
~ Mozambican unions hit snooze on a national strike: why it's a bad thing for workers
~ Atiku Abubakar: Nigeria's perennial presidential candidate is back on the stump
~ Personalised medicine made in hospitals can revolutionise the way diseases are treated – the challenge now will be implementing it
~ 5 ways students can foster positive mental health at university
~ How the FBI knew what to search for at Mar-a-Lago – and why the Presidential Records Act is an essential tool for the National Archives and future historians
~ Castlefield Viaduct: Manchester's new park in the sky could transform the city – but who will benefit?
~ Why turning old city bridges into new urban parks is such a great idea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter